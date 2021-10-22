Log in
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
AtoS : Winner of Third Female FinTech Competition announced

10/22/2021 | 03:54am EDT
Winner of Third Female FinTech Competition announced

Following the successful Female FinTech events in 2019 and 2020, Atos alongside Deutsche Bank, Google Could & Tech Quartier decided to join hands for the third year and run the event again in 2021. We invited FinTech organisations and groups to submit applications from female founders or females within their top management groups to pitch their business cases.

Selected from multiple applications globally, 6 inspiring female founders and co-founders were invited to virtually pitch their business cases in front of the judges in the finale, taking place on Thursday 21st October 2021.

After presentations and Q&A sessions from all the contestants, Zara Ransley, Co-founder & Co-CEOof MyPocketSkillwas adjudicated the winner.

MyPocketSkill is a digital platform and a youth policy and evidence business with a vision to create a financially empowered GenZ. They aim to help young people, aged 13-21, to become more financially capable by helping to earn money and set savings goal.

After the win, Zara said, "Winning this global Female Fintech competition, backed by Atos, Deutsche Bank, Google Cloud and Techquartier is a real vote of confidence in the innovative Learning by Doing approach that MyPocketSkill has in creating financially capable future generation. We are going through a period of rapid growth and this award will give us access to incredible resources to further scale our GenZ platform that helps teenagers to Earn, Save and Learn about money."

Parallelly we also opened this event to our global audience for voting their preferred FinTech. Over 500 votes came in the span of 3 days and Laura Pomfret, Co-Founderof Financiellewas declared the audience favourite.

The goal of this event is to promote gender diversity in the industry and raise general awareness by supporting inspiring women and their innovative business ideas. This global competition aims to achieve that vision by bringing together female leaders in FinTech to foster and encourage innovation & growth in the FinTech space by providing the winners with access to relevant resource, networks, and expertise.

The winners will benefit from Atos, Deutsche Bank and Google support based on the needs and maturity of their FinTech start up. The prizes will vary from mentorship, to a possible go-to-market for more mature FinTech with one of the companies- organizers of the competition and possibly on boarding in the Atos Fintech Engagement Program and FS&I Sandbox.

The full list of finalists and judges can be found below:

Finalists:

  • Laura Pomfret - Financielle (UK)
  • Sophia Stone - Indie Tech (Canada)
  • Heather-Anne Hubbell - Phundex Limited (UK)
  • Hanifa Azri - ReGal 38183 (UK)
  • Zara Ransley - MyPocketSkill (UK)
  • Paola Blanco - Axil (Colombia)

Judges:

  • Carol Houle, SVP & Global Head of Consulting & Marketing, Financial Services & Insurance, Atos
  • Gil Perez, Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Cloud & Innovation Network, Deutsche Bank
  • Laurence Lafont, VP - Industry Sales EMEA Google Cloud, Google
  • Lucas Schmitt, Head of Innovation Products, Techquartier

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 07:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
