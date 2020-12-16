Log in
AtoS : boosts Météo-France's data storage capacity to over 1 exabyte in 2025

12/16/2020 | 04:10am EST
Press Release

Atos boosts Météo-France’s data storage capacity to over 1 exabyte in 2025
to improve numerical modeling and climate predictions

Paris, December 16, 2020 – Atos has signed a contract with French national meteorological service, Météo-France, to supply a new mass storage system to store and manage the vast volumes of data, which are mainly produced by the organization’s weather forecasting models and by its research work on climate change.

Annual extensions over a five-year period, will enable the storage capacity to reach 1,3 exabytes (1,300 petabytes) by 2025, enabling it to ingest and render up to 2 and 1.3 petabytes of data per day, respectively. This will make Météo-France one of the first organizations worldwide to have such a substantial amount of meteorological and climate data stored on one system. This is a renewal of Atos‘ previous 7-year contract with Meteo-France, confirming its excellence and strong capabilities in providing and managing mass storage systems.

We’re really happy to reinforce our relationship with Météo-France with the addition of this new contract to provide and manage its data storage system, in addition to its supercomputing solution” said Agnes Boudot, Senior Vice President, Head of HPC & Quantum at Atos. “I am very proud that Météo France has renewed its confidence in our unique capacity and expertise in storage solutions to implement this project in order to manage this continuous growth of data down to the exabyte level.”

The new storage system is based on the HPSS (High Performance Storage System) solution for which Atos has developed a complete environment which monitors and administrates storage performance and provides support and maintenance throughout the whole lifecycle.  This architecture combines disk and tape storage technologies, guaranteeing efficient access times for the most frequently used data, while keeping less frequently accessed data accessible (nearline) in tape robotics. Atos is one of the few experts able to develop and install this type of solution globally.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:
Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 |

