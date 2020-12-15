



Atos completes the acquisition of U.S. Salesforce Gold Partner Eagle Creek

Irving (Texas) and Paris (France), December 15, 2020 – Atos today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Eagle Creek Software Services (Eagle Creek), a U.S. based technology and management consulting company specialized in Salesforce enterprise implementations for its customers.

The addition of Eagle Creek’s global services and more than 250 employees and their collective 700 Salesforce and CRM certifications strengthens Atos’ portfolio in enterprise customer relationship management, end-to-end application development, and business intelligence.

“Businesses are starting their next chapter of productivity and collaboration, and the demands in both are increasing with agile, cloud-first agendas. Eagle Creek has built a leading enterprise ECRM company. Together with Atos’ strong proficiencies in delivering a seamless multi-channel experience for our customers, this strategic business combination will meet the rising demands of our customers,” said Bryan Ireton, Chief Executive Officer, Atos in North America.

“Atos shares our goal of shaping the future of CRM by bringing innovation to organizations who are looking to modernize their customer engagement platforms. We look forward to being a part of Atos’ digital vision of helping businesses become closer to their customers while simultaneously driving operational efficiencies,” said Ken Behrendt, President, Eagle Creek.

