Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AtoS SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AtoS : The Roadmap to becoming Carbon Neutral

04/24/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Why?
The first question most businesses have to ask themselves is 'why do we need to become eco-sustainable?'

There are millions of reasons why but the answer is simple: because there is no other choice. Regardless of your point of view on climate change, most national and supranational governments have and are already making laws on sustainability, and citizens are increasingly aware of the serious consequences of global climate change.
Therefore, whether you are 'eco-skeptical' or think it's a challenge which can be dealt with later, if you want to continue with your business, you must adapt to legislative obligations and consumer demands.

How?

To be truly eco-sustainable, a manufacturing company must take into consideration two fundamental aspects: the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the circular economy.
In the first part of this blog serie, I will explain how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and how it is possible to become carbon neutral.

Carbon footprint

The carbon footprint is the set of all greenhouse gas emissions due to the combustion of fossils that a company generates directly and/or indirectly in manufacturing a product or providing a service.

The carbon footprint includes the quantification of all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout the life cycle of the product, from the extraction of raw materials to the final disposal of the product.

For example, the carbon footprint generated by an automotive company also includes the carbon footprint of its suppliers who offer technological services, transport services or the commission of the components that make up their vehicles; but not only that, it also includes the carbon footprint that is generated in selling, using, maintaining and subsequently disposing of vehicles.

If an OEM produces 100% electric cars, it does not mean that these cars do not emit or emit greenhouse gases.
These vehicles can produce greenhouse gases indirectly, if for example they were manufactured in polluting factories, or if the vehicles during their use were recharged with electricity produced through the combustion of fossil fuels.

So how can we reduce the carbon footprint of a manufacturing company?

Step one, know your emissions and define the goals you want to achieve

First of all, we need to be aware of the greenhouse gas emissions that our company, our suppliers and our customers produce when creating, using and disposing of our products.
Once we are aware of what our carbon footprint is, we have to define the objectives we want to achieve and in what specific timeframe, and then identify the gap between where we stand and our targets.

Step two, define the strategy and execution plan

To reduce this gap, you need to define an effective strategy and an execution plan.
There are many ways to define a strategy depending on the starting point, the objectives and the intrinsic factors of your business, but to put it simple, we can use the following criteria:

  1. Switch from the use of fossil energy to renewable energy.
  2. Reduce energy consumption and be more efficient.
  3. Change production models and try to be more efficient also in production processes.
  4. Work with suppliers who share your goals and create a joint plan with them.
  5. Create new business models that allow suppliers and customers to reduce energy consumption in the phases before and after production.
  6. Sequester emissions.
  7. Make an offsetting of the remaining emissions.

The basic foundations for creating an execution plan are:

  • Appoint one person (or more people) responsible for the decarbonization project by giving her/him real and economic power to make decisions.
  • Define the budget dedicated to decarbonization.
  • Try to monetize decarbonization investments by calculating the annual ROI.
  • Constantly check the effectiveness of the measures taken and correct them if they are not bearing fruit.
  • Define strategic alliances with partners.
  • Set decarbonization as the company's priority.
  • Listen to the voice of consumers and users, understand their needs and create new, more sustainable business models.
Tools

To help us in the decarbonization process, the main tool is technology. It allows us to design better products, manage energy consumption and production processes, calculate and predict events.
Although this use of technology is commonly called 'IT for Green', it must satisfy another very important criterion, that of reducing energy consumption produced by technology itself, called 'Green IT'.

Stay tuned with my second article in this series, where I will develop the key role of technology.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 21:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ATOS SE
05:42pATOS  : The Roadmap to becoming Carbon Neutral
PU
04/23GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Atos
MT
04/22ATOS  : Opens Research, Development Lab In France To Boost Innovation In Cyberse..
MT
04/22ATOS  : unveils global R&D Lab to drive innovation in Cybersecurity, High Perfor..
GL
04/22ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS  : Files for Potential Sale of 13 Million Shares by Selling ..
MT
04/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ericsson, Netflix, Roche...
04/21ATOS  : to Appeal Part of Verdict Affirmed by New York Court in Trade Secret Cas..
MT
04/21ATOS  : DreamQuark Launch AI-Enabled Digital Investment Platform For Banks, Insu..
MT
04/21ATOS  : ' BullSequana powers the first EuroHPC supercomputer operational at IZUM..
GL
04/21ATOS  : US District Court Reduces Damages to $570 Million in Syntel-TriZetto Cas..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 380 M 13 765 M 13 765 M
Net income 2021 449 M 544 M 544 M
Net Debt 2021 18,1 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 6 405 M 7 726 M 7 748 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 104 430
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 74,89 €
Last Close Price 58,62 €
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Élie Girard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Uwe Stelter Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS SE-21.61%7 726
ACCENTURE PLC11.69%185 444
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.62%153 420
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.23%127 275
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.57%83 816
INFOSYS LIMITED6.21%75 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ