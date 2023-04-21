Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  AtoS SE
  News
  Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39:34 2023-04-21 am EDT
11.21 EUR   +1.54%
03:36pAtos - Availability of the Universal Registration Document (including the 2022 annual financial report)
GL
02:50pAtos : 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
09:50aAtos : Document AMF CP. 2023E895722
PU
Atos - Availability of the Universal Registration Document (including the 2022 annual financial report)

04/21/2023 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2022

Bezons, April 21, 2022

Atos announces that its Universal Registration Document for the year 2022 was filed today, Friday April 21, 2023, with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”) under number D.23-0321.

This document notably includes:

  • the 2022 annual financial report;
  • the corporate governance report;
  • the non-financial performance statement;
  • the description of the share buyback program; and
  • the reports from the statutory auditors.

This document is available on the Atos website (https://atos.net/en/investors) as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Thomas Guillois – thomas.guillois@atos.net - +33 6 21 34 36 62
Media: Anette Rey – anette.rey@atos.net - +33 6 69 79 84 88 - @AnetteRey  

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 11 039 M 12 119 M 12 119 M
Net income 2023 -419 M -460 M -460 M
Net Debt 2023 1 847 M 2 028 M 2 028 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,60x
Yield 2023 0,99%
Capitalization 1 232 M 1 353 M 1 353 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 110 797
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,04 €
Average target price 12,60 €
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE22.50%1 331
ACCENTURE PLC3.26%174 019
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.66%138 357
SIEMENS AG12.62%126 919
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.34%114 622
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.14%89 342
