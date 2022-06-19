Atos CFO Lhopiteau to exit as company pursues planned split

June 19 (Reuters) - French IT company Atos has
announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Stéphane
Lhopiteau days after a poorly received plan to split its
operations and sell assets, set out last week along with the
departure of CEO Rodolphe Belmer.
Lhopiteau will leave in the second half of this year, Atos
said on Sunday, and will be succeeded by Nathalie Sénéchault,
49, currently deputy CFO.
Atos announced the departure of Belmer on June 14 after what
sources close to the matter told Reuters said had been a clash
with the rest of the board over the fate of cybersecurity unit
BDS, as he was willing to sell the business while the board
wanted to retain it.
Shares in the company fell sharply after the announcement.
Atos plans to spin off BDS and combine it with its services
operations. The remaining part of the company would include the
loss-making IT infrastructure management services business.
In a statement Atos said the planned group separation would
lead to a complete reorganization of group and its finance
department, noting new CFOs had already been named for the two
new entities: Anil Agrawal for the BDS and digital unit Evidian,
and Darren Pilcher for the remaining business New Atos.
"Lhopiteau will leave the group during the second half of
the year, when the separation is well on track," Belmer said in
the statement.
