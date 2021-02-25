Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AtoS SE    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atos: Disclosure of trading in own shares

02/25/2021 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATOS SE
A European public limited-liability company (“Societas Europea”)
with a share capital of 109,993,166 euros
Registered office: River Ouest, 80 Quai Voltaire – 95870 BEZONS
Pontoise Registry of Commerce and Companies: 323 623 603

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, February 25, 2021: Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Atos SE declares the following transactions in its own shares totaling € 23.9 million from Friday, February 19, 2021 to Wednesday, February 24, 2021, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Name of the issuerIssuer identity CodeTrading SessionISINNumber of shares purchasedWeighted
average price
(in euros)		Identity code of the Market Reference
Atos SEATO.PA19/02/2021 FR0000051732          195,000         63.47   XPAR
Atos SEATO.PA22/02/2021 FR0000051732            60,000         63.68   XPAR
Atos SEATO.PA23/02/2021 FR0000051732            60,000         64.71   XPAR
Atos SEATO.PA24/02/2021 FR0000051732            60,000         64.30   XPAR
Total          375,000     

The detailed list of transactions is available on atos.net in the section Regulated Information [link].

Contacts

Investor Relations:              Gilles Arditti                 +33 1 73 26 00 66
                                                                                   gilles.arditti@atos.net

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Attachment


All news about ATOS SE
01:00pATOS : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
12:26pATOSSA THERAPEUTICS : Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Study of COVID-19 Tr..
MT
05:47aATOS : To Start Collaboration With HDF Energy To Supply Datacenters With Green H..
MT
03:00aATOS : and HDF Energy to develop the first green hydrogen datacenter
GL
02/24ATOS : Closes Acquisition Of Motiv ICT Security
MT
02/24ATOS : completes the acquisition of leading cybersecurity services company Motiv
GL
02/23PRESS RELEASE : Preliminary figures FY 2020 - burdens from valuation effects and..
DJ
02/23ATOS : Wins Contract With Spanish Meteorological Agency To Build Computing Stora..
MT
02/23ATOS : boosts supercomputing power by 10 for Spanish State Meteorological Agency..
GL
02/22ATOS : Acquires Technology Management Company Profit4SF
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 237 M 13 744 M 13 744 M
Net income 2020 500 M 611 M 611 M
Net Debt 2020 143 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 7 029 M 8 528 M 8 597 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 106 980
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 83,44 €
Last Close Price 63,90 €
Spread / Highest target 78,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Élie Girard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Uwe Stelter Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS SE-14.55%8 528
ACCENTURE PLC-0.74%164 438
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES2.98%150 764
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.11%110 100
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.35%75 583
INFOSYS LIMITED1.47%74 760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ