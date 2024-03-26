Stock ATO ATOS SE
AtoS SE

Equities

ATO

FR0000051732

IT Services & Consulting

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 12:36:31 2024-03-26 pm EDT 		After market 02:53:36 pm
1.724 EUR +0.73% Intraday chart for AtoS SE 1.721 -0.17%
07:18pm ATOS : Four months to reach a refinancing agreement Alphavalue
05:23pm CAC40: +0.3%, tops out at 8,180, same gap for US indices CF
Latest news about AtoS SE

ATOS : Four months to reach a refinancing agreement Alphavalue
CAC40: +0.3%, tops out at 8,180, same gap for US indices CF
CAC40: records in sight 48 hours before end of 1st quarter CF
European Midday Briefing : Investors Hold Back Ahead of Key Inflation Print DJ
Atos in Talks with Creditors to Finalize Refinancing Plan by July MT
European shares tread water as investors assess Fed rate path RE
Atos: heavy net loss in 2023 CF
Transcript : Atos SE, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 26, 2024
France's Atos seeks debt restructuring plan by July after widening losses RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Lower; Investors Await Fresh Data for Rate Cut Cues DJ
CAC40: Perfectly balanced after a lackluster session CF
CAC40: stalled, record DAX, oil re-tests the $87 mark CF
CAC40: stock markets on course for 22nd week of gains? CF
CAC40: down slightly, calm session ahead CF
Atos: Onepoint boss hints at rescue plan CF
Airbus to Acquire Cybersecurity Firm Infodas DJ
Head of leading Atos shareholder Onepoint says ready to lead rescue plan RE
Atos: Merrill Lynch International crosses the 5% threshold CF
Atos: share price back on a downward trend, rebound not sustainable CF
European Equities Close Mostly Higher Tuesday; French GDP Is Stable; Unilever to Spin Off Ice Cream Unit MT
CAC40: clings to 8200 pts at the very end of the session CF
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 19.03.2024 - 15:15 DP
Atos' Eviden Lands Contract for AI Supercomputer in Denmark MT
Airbus Ends Talks to Buy Atos's BDS Cybersecurity Unit CI
Denmark to Build AI Supercomputer to Accelerate Innovation -- Update DJ

Chart AtoS SE

Chart AtoS SE
Company Profile

AtoS SE is one of the world leaders in IT services. The group's activity is organized around three sectors: - outsourcing services and consulting services; - system integration; - supply of transaction services: electronic payment transaction processing, remote payment management, development of payment solutions, etc. The group also develops an externalization of operating processes activity.
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2024-07-23 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for AtoS SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
1.712 EUR
Average target price
3.386 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+97.82%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other IT Services & Consulting

1st Jan change Capi.
ATOS SE Stock AtoS SE
-75.55% 206M
ACCENTURE PLC Stock Accenture plc
-4.20% 210B
IBM Stock IBM
+15.81% 173B
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. Stock Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
+2.22% 170B
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. Stock Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
+5.11% 100B
RELX PLC Stock RELX PLC
+9.65% 81.22B
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
+29.99% 78.55B
INFOSYS LIMITED Stock Infosys Limited
-3.26% 74.87B
SNOWFLAKE INC. Stock Snowflake Inc.
-19.62% 52.08B
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Stock HCL Technologies Limited
+6.56% 50.57B
Other IT Services & Consulting
