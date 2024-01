Atos: Goldman Sachs holds less than 5% of share capital

On January 8, 2024, Delaware corporation The Goldman Sachs Group declared that it had fallen below the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of Atos SE, and that it held, indirectly through companies under its control, 2,188,329 Atos SE shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 1.96% of the capital and voting rights of this company.



This crossing of thresholds results from a sale of Atos SE shares off-market and a reduction in the number of Atos SE shares held by assimilation.



