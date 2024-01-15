ATOS : HSBC downgrades its recommendation on the stock to 'light'.

January 15, 2024 at 11:20 am EST Share

On Monday, HSBC downgraded its recommendation on Atos shares from 'hold' to 'lighten', with a price target reduced from five to four euros.



In a study devoted to the European technology sector, the broker is more cautious about the French group's 'atypical' situation.



The existence of a number of evolving factors creates a complex situation, between business disposals and a capital increase, with a question mark over the question of financing, at a time when operating performance is deteriorating against the backdrop of a cyclical slowdown in business", explains the broker.



Its price target has thus been reduced from five to four euros, representing a downward potential of around 34%.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as decision-making aids for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.