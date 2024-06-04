ATOS : Invest Securities adopts a sell rating

Invest Securities has adopted a 'sell' opinion on Atos, with a target price of 0.01 euros (i.e. post-restructuring par value), in view of the indications given, following a financial restructuring offer from OnePoint.



"In order to obtain the support of bondholders, D. Layani, who held 11% of the capital, has totally sacrificed the current shareholders, who will represent less than 0.01% of the capital post-restructuring", points out the analyst.



Invest Securities points out that whatever the winning bid, the dilution will be colossal. Worst of all, the restructuring may not be sufficient, given the operational deterioration," he warns.



