Real-time Euronext Paris - 04:30:10 2023-08-07 am EDT Intraday chart for AtoS SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
7.634 EUR +1.33% -19.03% -15.11%
10:04am ATOS : Nothing to expect until the Tech Foundations' sale and right issue Alphavalue
Aug. 04 Czech Investor Says No Plans to Boost Atos Stake Amid Lawmakers' Concerns MT

Today at 04:04 am

Company Profile

AtoS SE is one of the world leaders in IT services. The group's activity is organized around three sectors: - outsourcing services and consulting services; - system integration; - supply of transaction services: electronic payment transaction processing, remote payment management, development of payment solutions, etc. The group also develops an externalization of operating processes activity.
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2023-10-25 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for AtoS SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
7.534EUR
Average target price
10.29EUR
Spread / Average Target
+36.57%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE
Chart Analysis AtoS SE
-14.45% 919 M $
ONE SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Chart Analysis One Software Technologies Ltd
-3.21% 915 M $
CANCOM SE
Chart Analysis Cancom SE
-11.18% 928 M $
CAPITALONLINE DATA SERVICE CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Capitalonline Data Service Co., Ltd.
+43.58% 909 M $
QIMING INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Qiming Information Technology Co.,Ltd
+26.57% 906 M $
TOYOU FEIJI ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Toyou Feiji Electronics Co., Ltd.
+105.41% 933 M $
TINEXTA S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Tinexta S.p.A.
-20.75% 900 M $
SHENZHEN SINOVATIO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shenzhen Sinovatio Technology Co., Ltd.
+19.37% 899 M $
LATENT VIEW ANALYTICS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Latent View Analytics Limited
+1.62% 945 M $
CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA
Chart Analysis Crayon Group Holding ASA
+8.19% 946 M $
