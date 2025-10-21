Atos posted revenue of €1.98bn for Q3 2025, down 10.5% organically, bringing the total for the first nine months of the year to €6bn (-15.2% organically).



Quarterly order intake reached €1.31bn, with Cloud and Cyber activities growing, while regional offerings were more affected by macroeconomic uncertainty and increased selectivity.



Atos estimates its net cash variation at -€38m in Q3, without recourse to factoring of receivables or specific optimization of trade debt, and including the impact of restructuring over the period (estimated at €87m).



It confirms its 2025 profitability and cash generation targets, while revenue growth is expected to reflect the impact of exchange rates, lower revenues from low-margin and loss-making contracts, and market weakness.



The group anticipates a return to organic growth and positive cash flow generation in 2026, supported by an increasingly robust commercial pipeline and growing control over the cost base.