Atos : Siemens Get EUR153 Million Paris Metro Network Contract

By Joshua Kirby



Atos SE said Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract for the multi-service network and video-surveillance system for the three upcoming lines of the Paris metro, alongside Germany's Siemens AG and French telecommunication-infrastructure company Axione.

The French IT company said the companies were awarded the contract for the lines 15, 16 and 17 of the city's metro, three of four future lines that make up part of urban-transportation project Grand Paris Express.

The contract is worth 153 million euros ($185.6 million) for the three companies, and will last until the completion of Grand Paris Express, Atos said. The companies will implement and maintain the multi-network and video-surveillance system, as well as secure all systems' digital security, the company added.

