AtoS SE

ATOS SE

(ATO)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atos : Siemens Get EUR153 Million Paris Metro Network Contract

02/16/2021 | 04:29am EST
By Joshua Kirby

Atos SE said Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract for the multi-service network and video-surveillance system for the three upcoming lines of the Paris metro, alongside Germany's Siemens AG and French telecommunication-infrastructure company Axione.

The French IT company said the companies were awarded the contract for the lines 15, 16 and 17 of the city's metro, three of four future lines that make up part of urban-transportation project Grand Paris Express.

The contract is worth 153 million euros ($185.6 million) for the three companies, and will last until the completion of Grand Paris Express, Atos said. The companies will implement and maintain the multi-network and video-surveillance system, as well as secure all systems' digital security, the company added.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-21 0429ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATOS SE 0.75% 67.18 Real-time Quote.-10.83%
SIEMENS AG -0.36% 131.5 Delayed Quote.12.25%
Financials
Sales 2020 11 237 M 13 631 M 13 631 M
Net income 2020 500 M 606 M 606 M
Net Debt 2020 143 M 173 M 173 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 7 189 M 8 722 M 8 721 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 106 980
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 86,38 €
Last Close Price 66,68 €
Spread / Highest target 72,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Élie Girard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Uwe Stelter Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS SE-10.83%8 722
ACCENTURE PLC-1.43%163 297
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.68%159 932
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.04%107 640
INFOSYS LIMITED4.29%76 529
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.20%71 479
