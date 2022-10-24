Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AtoS SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:05 2022-10-24 am EDT
10.38 EUR   +4.12%
02:46aAtos : Statement
GL
02:46aAtos : Statement
GL
10/21Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E867798
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atos: Statement

10/24/2022 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris (France), October 24, 2022 – Following rumors in the French press, Atos confirms that, since the presentation of its separation plan at the CMD on June 14, the company has been approached by several players interested in a potential acquisition of its Tech Foundations business. The possibility that such a mark of interest results in a transaction is very uncertain.

Atos recalls that the Company and its Board of Directors examine all received expressions of interest in light of the company's corporate interest and in particular the creation of value for its shareholders, employees, and customers.

Today, Atos and its teams are fully mobilized on the advancement of the separation plan communicated to the market on June 14, according to the planned schedule, which is the Group’s priority.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Anette Rey | anette.rey@atos.net | + 33 6 69 79 84 88

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ATOS SE
02:46aAtos : Statement
GL
02:46aAtos : Statement
GL
10/21Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E867798
PU
10/20Atos Opens New Research, Development Center in France
MT
10/20Atos inaugurates its new Grenoble campus and R&D center in France
GL
10/20Atos inaugurates its new Grenoble campus and R&D center in France
GL
10/19Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E867294
PU
10/19Atos Wins Contract For Cloud Migration Of Dutch Ministry's IT Infrastructure
MT
10/19Atos wins contract to migrate the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management..
GL
10/19Atos Wins Contract to Migrate the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATOS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 128 M 10 914 M 10 914 M
Net income 2022 -585 M -574 M -574 M
Net Debt 2022 1 752 M 1 718 M 1 718 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,38x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 1 104 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,96 €
Average target price 11,82 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-73.35%1 083
ACCENTURE PLC-34.97%169 851
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.08%138 820
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.81%117 323
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.61%96 655
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.51%76 115