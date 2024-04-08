Atos: Walter Butler lends his support to the Onepoint project

Investment firm Butler Industries announced Sunday that it has decided to join the consortium formed by technology transformation group Onepoint to save Atos.



The firm founded by Walter Butler says it supports the strategic plan presented by David Layani, Onepoint's CEO, aimed at protecting and retaining all of the French technology company's assets.



The plan will also enable the French group to return to a profitable growth trajectory as soon as possible, while restructuring its debt.



"I'm delighted to be part of this rescue of Atos, a magnificent company of French origin operating in multiple strategic areas and growth sectors", commented Walter Butler.







Butler Industries - which has already made several investments in French ESNs such as Osiatis and Econocom - recalls that it has carried out a significant number of restructuring operations over the past 25 years.



Onepoint, which aims to make Atos a European platform for digital, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, and Europe's leading sovereign cloud operator, welcomed the decision.



Onepoint also confirmed that the consortium would present its project to the Atos Board of Directors by the end of April.



Following these announcements, Atos shares rose by more than 14% in early trading on the Paris Bourse on Monday morning.



