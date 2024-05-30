Atos: a new supercomputer for URCA

Atos announces that its Eviden division has been selected by the University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne (URCA) as part of a tender to supply the university with a new supercomputer for its ROMEO Regional Computing Center, located in Reims.



Manufactured in Europe, the new equipment, which replaces the previous supercomputer of the same name, is based on Bullsequana XH3000 technology. It will offer a total capacity of eight petaflops, i.e. eight million billion calculations per second.



As part of this project, Eviden's Centre d'Expertise en Performance Programmation (CEPP) will support URCA for five years, providing expertise in advanced computing (high-performance computing and artificial intelligence).



