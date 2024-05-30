Atos: a new supercomputer for URCA
Manufactured in Europe, the new equipment, which replaces the previous supercomputer of the same name, is based on Bullsequana XH3000 technology. It will offer a total capacity of eight petaflops, i.e. eight million billion calculations per second.
As part of this project, Eviden's Centre d'Expertise en Performance Programmation (CEPP) will support URCA for five years, providing expertise in advanced computing (high-performance computing and artificial intelligence).
