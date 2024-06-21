Atos: agreement on interim financing
A syndication of the additional €225 million and €350 million tranches of facilities (with a reallocation of bank participations within the €75 million factoring program) is launched today and will close on June 25.
Atos confirms its objective of reaching a definitive financial restructuring agreement with the Onepoint consortium and a majority of financial creditors during the week of July 22, and expects an agreement in principle to be reached next week.
