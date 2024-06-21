Atos: agreement on interim financing

Atos announces that it has reached agreement on the final structure of the €450 million interim financing for additional liquidity announced on April 9, and on the additional €350 million interim financing requested on April 29.



A syndication of the additional €225 million and €350 million tranches of facilities (with a reallocation of bank participations within the €75 million factoring program) is launched today and will close on June 25.



Atos confirms its objective of reaching a definitive financial restructuring agreement with the Onepoint consortium and a majority of financial creditors during the week of July 22, and expects an agreement in principle to be reached next week.



