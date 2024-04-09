April 9 (Reuters) - France's struggling IT consulting firm Atos on Tuesday said it needs 600 million euros ($651 million) of cash to fund its business in 2024 and 2025, as it laid out the parameters of the refinancing framework to restructure its debt.

The group, which has 3.65 billion euros of debt due by the end of 2025, said it plans to raise the funds through debt and equity from existing stakeholders or third party investors, who can submit financing proposals including new money by April 26.

The remaining debt maturities are to be extended by five years under the refinancing agreement Atos aims to reach with creditors by July, it said. ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Reporting by Augustin Turpin and Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)