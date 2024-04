Atos: co-optation of a new director

Atos announces that its Board of Directors has approved the co-optation of Alain Crozier as a new independent director for the remainder of Carlo d'Asaro Biondo's term of office, i.e. until the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2024.



A senior advisor with Seven2 (formerly Apax Partners), Alain Crozier will bring to the IT services group over 30 years' experience in the management and development of international technology companies.



