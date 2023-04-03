Press Release

Atos completes the sale of its Italian Operations

Atos delivering on divestment plan

ca. 80% of €700m total expected proceeds already secured or closed



Paris, France – April 3, 2023 - Atos today announces that it has completed the sale of its Italian operations (“Atos Italia”) to Lutech S.p.A., an Italian provider of IT services and solutions, on March 31, with a 100% cash consideration. The Group previously announced that it entered into exclusive negotiations on November 16, 2022.

The completion of this transaction is a new milestone in the successful execution of Atos’ divestment plan. Since June 2022, Atos has closed four transactions and signed another one thus securing c.80% of the plan’s €700 million expected proceeds and demonstrating the Group’s ability to execute at pace.

The transaction perimeter represented c. 2% of total Group revenue in 2022 and does not include the Italian EuroHPC business which will be kept within Atos, nor the Unified Communications & Collaboration's Italian operations, part of a separate divestment project. Subsequently to the transaction, Atos Italia changes its name and brand to become Lutech Advanced Solutions S.p.A, while remaining a key partner of the Atos Group.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Press contact: Martin Bovo | martin.bovo@atos.net | +33 6 14 46 79 94

Investors: Thomas Guillois | thomas.guillois@atos.net | +33 6 21 34 36 62

Attachment