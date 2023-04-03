Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AtoS SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:02:26 2023-04-03 am EDT
11.35 EUR   -0.35%
02:31aAtos completes the sale of its Italian Operations
GL
02:30aAtos completes the sale of its Italian Operations
GL
03/31Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E892349
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atos completes the sale of its Italian Operations

04/03/2023 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Atos completes the sale of its Italian Operations

  • Atos delivering on divestment plan
  • ca. 80% of €700m total expected proceeds already secured or closed

Paris, FranceApril 3, 2023 - Atos today announces that it has completed the sale of its Italian operations (“Atos Italia”) to Lutech S.p.A., an Italian provider of IT services and solutions, on March 31, with a 100% cash consideration. The Group previously announced that it entered into exclusive negotiations on November 16, 2022.

The completion of this transaction is a new milestone in the successful execution of Atos’ divestment plan. Since June 2022, Atos has closed four transactions and signed another one thus securing c.80% of the plan’s €700 million expected proceeds and demonstrating the Group’s ability to execute at pace.

The transaction perimeter represented c. 2% of total Group revenue in 2022 and does not include the Italian EuroHPC business which will be kept within Atos, nor the Unified Communications & Collaboration's Italian operations, part of a separate divestment project. Subsequently to the transaction, Atos Italia changes its name and brand to become Lutech Advanced Solutions S.p.A, while remaining a key partner of the Atos Group.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Press contact: Martin Bovo | martin.bovo@atos.net | +33 6 14 46 79 94

Investors: Thomas Guillois | thomas.guillois@atos.net | +33 6 21 34 36 62

 

Attachment


All news about ATOS SE
02:31aAtos completes the sale of its Italian Operations
GL
02:30aAtos completes the sale of its Italian Operations
GL
03/31Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E892349
PU
03/31Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E892184
PU
03/30Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E892085
PU
03/30Atos : Document AMF CP. 2023E892061
PU
03/29Airbus Provides Update on Discussions with Atos Regarding Potential Acquisition of Mino..
CI
03/29ADRs End Higher, Atos SE, Airbus, Infineon Technologies Trade Actively
DJ
03/29Optimism in Global Markets Boosts French Stocks as Banking Worries Subside
MT
03/29European Shares Extend Gains as Banking Concerns Retreat
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATOS SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 145 M 12 108 M 12 108 M
Net income 2023 -388 M -422 M -422 M
Net Debt 2023 1 949 M 2 118 M 2 118 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,90x
Yield 2023 1,17%
Capitalization 1 252 M 1 361 M 1 361 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 110 797
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 11,39 €
Average target price 13,02 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE26.39%1 361
ACCENTURE PLC7.11%180 498
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.56%142 845
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.96%118 912
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.79%92 247
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.32%71 593
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer