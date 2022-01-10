Log in
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/07 11:35:07 am
38.59 EUR   -0.46%
ATOS : conference call
PU
French IT consulting company Atos issues a new profit warning
RE
Atos Issues Profit Warning For 2021 Results, Flags Negative $476 Million Free Cash Flow
MT
Atos : conference call

01/10/2022 | 02:28am EST
Atos Conference Call

Bezons, January 10, 2022

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including references, concerning the Group's expected growth and profitability in the future which may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are linked to factors out of the control of the Company and not precisely estimated, such as market conditions or competitor's behaviors. Any forward-looking statements made in this document are statements about Atos' beliefs and expectations and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include statements that may relate to Atos' plans, objectives, strategies, goals, future events, future revenues or synergies, or performance, and other information that is not historical information. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties that are described within the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 7, 2021 under the registration number D.21-0269 and the Amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Documents filed with the AMF on July 30, 2021 under number D.21-0269- A01. Atos does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation or responsibility to update or amend any of the information above except as otherwise required by law. This document does not contain or constitute an offer of Atos' shares for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in Atos' shares in France, the United States of America or any other jurisdiction.

The figures in this presentation, including the revenue growth at constant currency, operating margin rate and free cash flow for the year 2021, are not finalized at this stage nor audited. The detailed full year figures for 2021, including potential impairment further to the assessment of the recoverable amount of assets, will be published as planned on February 28, 2022 (after market close).

Revenue organic growth is presented at constant scope and exchange rates.

Industries include Manufacturing (Aerospace, Automotive, Chemicals, Consumer Packaged Goods (Food & Beverage), Discrete Manufacturing, Process Industries, Services and Siemens), Financial Services & Insurance (Insurance, Banking & Financial Services, and Business Transformation Services), Public Sector & Defense (Defense, Education, Extraterritorial Organizations, Public Administration, Public Community Services and Major Events), Telecom, Media & Technology (High Tech & Engineering, Media, and Telecom), Resources & Services (Energy, Retail, Transportation & Hospitality, and Utilities) and Healthcare & Life Sciences (Healthcare and Pharmaceutical).

Regional Business Units include North America (USA, Canada, Guatemala and Mexico), Northern Europe (United Kingdom & Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Belarus, Finland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Poland, Russia and Sweden), Central Europe (Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Israel, and Switzerland), Southern Europe (France, Andorra, Spain, Portugal and Italy) and Growing Markets including Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, and Peru), Middle East & Africa (Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Morocco, Qatar, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey and UAE), Major Events and Global Delivery Centers.

2

FY 2021 objectives and provisional figures

Revenue growth

(at constant currency)

Operating margin (% of revenue)

FY 2021 objectives

FY 2021

provisional figures

Stablec. -2.4%

c. 6%

c. 4%

Free cash flow

Positive

c. €-420m

3

2021 Revenue bridge

2021 Objective

Stable

Unexpected impact from a

c. -70 bps

large contract with Financial

One time effect

Services customer

Big Data / HPCs and

UCC project delays

Delayed customer agreements to get compensated for extra work

Reduced level of hardware and software resale

2021 provisional revenue growth at cc

c. -90 bps

Postponed to 2022

c. -30 bps

Postponed to 2022

c. -50 bps Low margin

c. -2.4% growth at cc

4

2021 Operating Margin bridge

2021 Objective

c. 6%

Unexpected impact from a

c. -90 bps

large contract with Financial

One time effect

Services customer

Big Data / HPCs and UCC

c. -30bps

Postponed to 2022

project delays

Delayed customer agreements

c. -30bps

to get compensated for extra

Postponed to 2022

work

Customer settlements to

c. -40bps

Non-recoverable

close disputes in 2021

2021 provisional

c. 4%

Operating Margin

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 07:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 077 M 12 549 M 12 549 M
Net income 2021 -64,6 M -73,2 M -73,2 M
Net Debt 2021 845 M 958 M 958 M
P/E ratio 2021 -74,8x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 4 266 M 4 838 M 4 833 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 96 161
Free-Float -
