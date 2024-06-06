Atos: deadline extended for the selection of a proposal

Atos announces that it has extended the deadline for the selection of a preferred financial restructuring proposal to the beginning of the week of June 10, with its objective of reaching a final agreement by July remaining unchanged.



Further to its communication on Monday, the IT group confirms that it is currently in discussions with the two parties who have submitted revised restructuring proposals in order to improve some of the terms of these proposals.



These discussions are part of the ongoing conciliation procedure. The conciliator has requested additional time to ensure maximum support from Atos' financial creditors for their preferred proposal.



