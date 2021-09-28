Atos : delivers first Quantum Learning Machine in Spain to CESGA

Atos today announces that it has delivered its Atos Quantum Learning Machine (QLM), theworld's highest-performing commercially available quantum simulator, to the Galician Supercomputing Center (CESGA). This is the first quantum simulator to be installed in Spain, positioning CESGA as a pioneer in quantum simulation.

The Atos Quantum Learning Machine (QLM) which is now operational, will enable CESGA technicians, developers, and users to develop, optimize and test quantum applications and models. It will be used for European research projects that CESGA is currently working on, in collaboration with university and industry researchers, in the areas of science and technology such as nanotechnology, new materials and industrial processes, health and life sciences and ocean sciences. Atos will also provide a training program and continue to enhance the system throughout its lifetime to ensure that it delivers the functionality required.

This delivery and installation of the Atos Quantum Learning Machine QLM-30 simulator, which will allow the development, optimization and testing of quantum applications, is framed within Atos' previous contract for the supply and installation of the general purpose scientific and technical supercomputing and data storage solution Finisterrae III.

Agnès Boudot, Senior Vice President, Head of HPC & Quantum at Atos, said "We're honored to be supplying the first quantum simulator in Spain and look forward to supporting CESGA and the Spanish science and research community to develop and experiment with quantum software to be prepared for the upcoming era of quantum computing."

Ready for the Quantum Age

Combining an ultra-compact, high-powered machine with a universal programming language, the Atos Quantum Learning Machine enables researchers and engineers to develop and experiment with quantum software. It is the world's only quantum software development and

simulation appliance for the coming quantum computer era. The Atos QLM simulates the behavior of a quantum computer, which means that quantum algorithms can be developed without the need for quantum hardware. The system paves the way for optimizing digital quantum simulation in the first intermediate-scale quantum computers to be marketed in the coming years (called NISQ - Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum).

Atos QLM Community

Since its launch, the Atos QLM user community has not stopped growing. The platform is being used in numerous countries worldwide including Austria, Brazil, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Senegal, UK and the United States, empowering major research programs in various sectors like industry or energy.

Atos' ambitious program to anticipate the future of quantum computing - the 'Atos Quantum' program - was launched in November 2016. As a result of this initiative, Atos was the first organization to offer a quantum noise simulation module within the Atos QLM and the first universal quantum metrics reference "Q-score", which is applicable to all programmable quantum processors.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the Next 20 Paris Stock Index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press Contacts:

Global: Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Spain: Christian Suell | Christian.suell@atos.net | +34 91 038 98 27