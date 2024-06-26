Atos: discussions continue with SteerCo committee

June 26, 2024 at 03:04 am EDT Share

Atos announces that it has received a revised global financial restructuring proposal from its bondholders' representative committee (SteerCo), taking into account the decision of Onepoint, Butler Industries and Econocom to withdraw from the discussions on June 25, 2024.



Discussions are continuing with the bondholders' representative committee (SteerCo) and certain banks on the basis of this proposal, with a view to reaching an agreement as soon as possible.



Once an agreement on a financial restructuring plan has been reached, a new syndication period for the interim financing (additional tranches of 225 million euros and 350 million euros) will open.



Atos also announces that it has finalized negotiations with the French government on an agreement to protect the sovereign interests of the French government in respect of certain activities carried out by the Atos Group. This agreement, approved on June 25, 2024 by the Atos Board of Directors, is due to be signed today.



The agreement also provides for a right for the French State to acquire sensitive sovereign activities in the event of a third party crossing the threshold of 10% or a multiple of 10% of the capital or voting rights of Atos or Bull SA.



As a reminder, the Company has received a non-binding confirmatory offer letter from the French State for the potential acquisition of 100% of the Advanced Computing, Mission-Critical Systems and Cybersecurity Products activities of the Company's BDS (Big Data & Cybersecurity) division.



The Company also received a letter from EPEI on June 25, 2024, reiterating its interest in participating in its financial restructuring.



The Company confirms its objective of reaching a definitive financial restructuring agreement with a majority of financial creditors during the week of July 22, 2024.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.