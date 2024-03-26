Atos: heavy net loss in 2023

March 26, 2024 at 03:34 am EDT Share

Atos has published a net loss, group share, of -3.44 billion euros for 2023, impacted by impairments of goodwill and other non-current assets, but claims a normalized net income of 73 million euros (versus -28 million in 2022).



Its operating margin stood at 4.4%, up 170 points organically, on sales of almost 10.7 billion euros, up 0.4% organically (including +2.9% for Eviden but -1.7% for Tech Foundations).



Atos will not propose a dividend at its next AGM and does not provide targets for 2024, given current market uncertainties and the planned sale of assets. It also withdraws its previously communicated 2026 targets.



The IT group also justifies this withdrawal by ongoing debt refinancing discussions, having entered into an amicable conciliation procedure to obtain a refinancing plan with its financial creditors.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.