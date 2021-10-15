Log in
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
Atos joins Catena-X: the automotive industry network to strengthen and secure data exchange & innovation across Europe

10/15/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Paris, October 15 2021

Atos today announces that it is now a member of Catena-X, an open, scalable European network, based on the GAIA-X cloud infrastructure initiative, which aims to enable secure cross-company data exchange across the automotive industry to improve efficiency, accelerate innovation and decarbonization, and thereby strengthen the competitiveness of the European automotive industry. Atos, founding and Board member of GAIA-X, will be joining leading automotive manufacturers and suppliers, dealer associations and equipment suppliers, including BMW AG, Deutsche Telekom AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Siemens AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft as part of Catena-X.

Together the members of Catena-X will select and implement scalable, system-relevant use cases. The defined Catena-X pilot projects are focused on five areas of application which, with the help of such a networked data infrastructure, can significantly help to boost productivity and improve sustainability along future value chains. The five areas are: quality management, logistics, maintenance, supply chain management and sustainability.

"We are convinced that the automotive industry is important for Europe in post-COVID recovery, and a fast pivot to digital ecosystems will ensure the financial stability of this sector's entire ecosystem." said Pierre Barnabé, Global Head of Manufacturing Industry at Atos. "We are excited to bring our unique global expertise and experience to this network and to work closely with the other members to help establish the first data-driven value chain for the automotive industry. In particular, given our expertise in decarbonized digitaland our own Net Zero 2028 ambition,we are very keen to support the early use cases focusing on decarbonization."

Atos' unique set of expertise and experience consists of:

  • Expertise in European data frameworks & platforms - Atos is one of the members of the FIWARE foundation, a founding member of GAIA-X and the International Data Spaces Association (IDSA). The principles of the latter two will provide the foundation for Catena-X in regards to data protection, data sovereignty and interoperability.
  • End-to-end portfolio of solutions to help define the optimal platform needed for any Catena-X use case - such as its BullSequana Edge server and Atos Digital Hub platform, an accelerator for building ecosystem platforms.
  • Proven expertise in the global automotive industry, having worked on global complex projects with a range of automotive manufacturers.
  • European #1 in cloud, cybersecurity and high-performance computingto support Catena-X develop across Europe - Atos brings its global experience and expertise in Cloud Computing with around 7,000 Cloud experts and 30,000 Application experts worldwide supported by Atos OneCloud, a unique initiative to pro-actively accelerate clients' migration to the Cloud through a one-stop shopoffering industry specific go-to-market and organization.
  • Atos Scientific Community and Expert Community - communities of 165 and 3,000 top scientists and experts - will support the vision and implementation of Catena-X.
  • Decarbonization - a leader in decarbonized digital, and with the recent acquisition of international recognized climate strategy consulting firm EcoAct, Atos has a dedicated team of consultants to help develop use cases which will decrease CO2 emissions across the entire supply chain and those which will enable a transition to a circular economy and accelerate sustainability, such as optimizing production planning, development and operations with Digital Twin technology.

Earlier this year Atos joined forces with other leaders in the automotive and technology fields to create 'Software République': a new open ecosystem for intelligent and sustainable mobility, which aims to develop and market systems and software to provide an enriched and sustainable mobility offer for cities, regions, businesses and citizens. The Catena-X network could be an opportunity to enhance the development of these products and services.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the Next 20 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 08:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
