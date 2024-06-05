Atos launches new technology consulting offering

Atos announces the launch of Atos Virtual Infrastructure Proficiency (VIP) Advisory, a new technology consulting offering designed to help companies audit their virtual infrastructure and roadmap for the future.



Available in Central Europe, Benelux, France, the UK and the USA, this offering enables customers to optimize costs and secure their virtual infrastructure. It also helps them meet their sustainable development commitments.



The offer includes an in-depth analysis of customers' needs and objectives, an assessment of their current infrastructure characteristics, as well as customized IT infrastructure proposals and implementation plans.



