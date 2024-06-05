Atos launches new technology consulting offering
Available in Central Europe, Benelux, France, the UK and the USA, this offering enables customers to optimize costs and secure their virtual infrastructure. It also helps them meet their sustainable development commitments.
The offer includes an in-depth analysis of customers' needs and objectives, an assessment of their current infrastructure characteristics, as well as customized IT infrastructure proposals and implementation plans.
