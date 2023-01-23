Atos leads SUNRISE, the project to protect European infrastructures against major catastrophes

Madrid, January 23, 2023 - Atos will coordinate a group of 41 public and private organizations that will work together, over the next three years, on the SUNRISE project to develop a set of technologies and solutions that improve the resilience of critical infrastructures against the impact of pandemics and relevant risks related to climate change or resource scarcity. The project aims to guarantee the greatest availability, reliability and continuity of critical equipment such as transport, energy, water and health.



The objective of SUNRISE is to establish cross-sector and cross-border collaboration where operators of these infrastructures will be able to share best practices with each other. The project will identify their distinct needs and develop advanced technical tools to meet them. The diversity of organizations participating in SUNRISE will allow researchers to understand in detail the specific risks of each EU country and to adapt the response.

In addition to coordinating the project and participating as a technology provider, Atos will participate in the analysis of vital services of critical infrastructures and in the design of SUNRISE tools, with a focus on cyber-physical resilience and remote inspection of these infrastructures. Atos will provide a threat intelligence solution and perform dynamic risk assessment through visual anomaly detection, 3D model generation and UAV inspection. In addition, it will participate in the dissemination and business plan and will lead the coordination, administration, quality and risk control of the entire project.

In the presentation of SUNRISE, held at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, its coordinator Antonio Álvarez, from the Cybersecurity Unit of ARI de Atos in Iberia, explained that these critical infrastructures are extremely important for our societies, "but service operators essential and the European authorities are not yet sufficiently equipped to deal with risks that test their resistance”.

Research in the SUNRISE project is advancing rapidly, and the partners have already given a series of workshops to operators of critical infrastructures in Spain, Italy and Slovenia in which, in turn, they have gathered first-hand knowledge fundamental for the development of the project. The results of the research will be piloted in 18 infrastructures in 8 different countries.

The project, financed with 11 million euros by the European Union within the framework of the Horizon Europe Program, is coordinated by Atos through ARI (Atos Research and Innovation), its innovation hub based in Madrid. More information about SUNRISE on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Horizon Europe

Horizon Europe is the EU's main funding program for research and innovation. It combats climate change, contributes to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and boosts the EU's competitiveness and growth. The program facilitates collaboration and strengthens the impact of research and innovation in developing, supporting and implementing EU policies, while responding to global challenges.

It supports the creation of excellent knowledge and technologies, as well as their better dissemination. It creates jobs, ensures the full participation of EU talent, boosts economic growth, promotes industrial competitiveness and optimizes the impact of investments within a strengthened European Research Area.

