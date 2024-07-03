Press release

Atos maintains 'AAA' MSCI ESG Rating

in latest update

Paris, France, July 3, 2024 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, high-performance computing and information technology infrastructure, today announces that it has once again been awarded the highest rating available to an organization (the ‘AAA’ rating), in the latest June 2024 update of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) ESG rating. This achievement places Atos among the top 11% of companies in the ‘Software and Services’ industryi, reflecting its strong performance in sustainability across the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) dimensions.

Atos has maintained a leadership position in this rating since 2017, demonstrating continuous improvement and a steadfast commitment to sustainability and excellence in ESG practices.

MSCI’s analysts recognize Atos for leading its peers in managing most ESG-related risks and opportunities, particularly highlighting its strengths in ‘Human Capital Development’.

Additionally, Atos is recognized for its data security practices, a key factor consistently highlighted in its ESG evaluations relative to industry standards.

MSCI ESG Research provides ratings on global public and selected private companies on a scale from AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), based on exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. These insights help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook. The MSCI ESG Ratings are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes.

Atos also holds a leading position in the IT sector on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook every year since 2016, received a Platinum Award from EcoVadis, and holds Prime status in the ESG assessment by ISS, among other recognitions.

DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

The use by Atos of any MSCI ESG Research LLC, or its affiliates (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks, or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Atos and its affiliates by MSCI. MSCI services and data are property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.







i 110 “Software and Services” companies from the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) were assessed based on ESG criteria. The MSCI ACWI is designed to represent performance of the full opportunity set of large- and mid-cap stocks. It includes nearly 3000 large and mid-cap companies across 23 developed markets and 24 emerging markets. The MSCI ACWI index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization of each country. The index is built using MSCI’s Global Investable Market Index (GIMI) methodology, which is designed to take into account variations reflecting conditions across regions, market cap sizes, sectors, style segments and combinations.

