AtoS SE    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
Atos : further strengthens its relationship with AWS by achieving AWS Mainframe Migration Competency status

04/01/2021 | 05:23am EDT
Atos has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mainframe Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that Atos has proven solutions, practices, and customer success in migrating both mainframe applications and data to AWS. This is the latest extension in the relationship between AWS and Atos following the launch of Atos OneCloud, a unique initiative to proactively accelerate customers' migration to the cloud through a one-stop shop.

Achieving AWS Mainframe Migration Competency status differentiates Atos as an AWS Partner with a track record of success and deep domain expertise in mainframe workloads migration.

Atos has been working with AWS on more than fifty large customer environments worldwide. Atos is recognized as an AWS Managed Services Provider and AWS Well-Architected Partner and has, over the years, invested in achieving other key AWS Competency designations including the AWS Migration Competency. Atos strengthened its position in this area with the acquisition of Edifixio in 2020, a French cloud consulting and integration company and an AWS Premier Consulting Partner.

'This new achievement is solid proof of Atos' commitment and dedication to lead our clients on a successful cloud transformation journey with AWS and Atos OneCloud', says Wim Los, SVP Cloud Enterprise Solutions at Atos. 'We are proud to have reached this new milestone, which further strengthens our position as the trusted cloud partner of our clients worldwide.'

Launched today, the AWS Mainframe Migration Competency is designed to help customers confidently identify and engage AWS Partners which specialize in mainframe migration. These AWS Partners are vetted, validated, and verified against the highest industry standards to achieve this recognition.

'Many companies are migrating and modernizing mainframes using agile AWS services. We are delighted to welcome Atos as an inaugural AWS Partner in our new AWS Mainframe Migration Competency Program,' said Bill Platt, General Manager, Migration Services, AWS. 'Atos' mature solutions, vetted by AWS with a proven track record of mainframe migration success, will undoubtedly help many other customers modernize their mainframe workloads.'

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
