Atos : signs cybersecurity product distribution agreement with KOMSA in Germany

Atos today announced that it has selected KOMSA, one of the leading European distributors and service providers for modern communication technology, to distribute its cybersecurity products in Germany - helping local businesses protect their data as they embark on digital transformation and cloud initiatives. This partnership between Atos and KOMSA represents Atos' first cybersecurity distribution agreement in Europe and is an important step to expand Atos' global channel strategy and partner ecosystem. This will allow KOMSA retail partners to optimize their service to business customers who wish to extend their existing security policy with state-of-the-art solutions.

As of now, Atos' Evidian portfolio for identity and access management will be distributed through KOMSA's network of cybersecurity channel partners across Germany. The agreement between Atos and KOMSA will later expand to Trustway Hardware Security Modules for data encryption and IDnomic PKI solutions for digital identity security.

'We are excited to collaborate with Atos and to bring its cybersecurity products to more customers in Germany. Cybersecurity is top of mind within the Germany channel and businesses, the perfect chance for Atos, to bring its end-to-end security solutions for both on premise and cloud environments to market,' says Steffen Ebner, Chief Sales Officer at KOMSA. 'With 250 industry partners and 20,000 retail partners, KOMSA is ideally positioned to help businesses secure their data with the best-in-class technology.'

'We are delighted to sign our first cybersecurity product distribution agreement in Germany with KOMSA. The relationship with KOMSA further strengthens our commitment to customers in Germany, which is an important market for our company, expands our reach in Europe, and underlines our willingness to expand our network of strategic distributors globally.' says Alexis Caurette, VP, Head of cybersecurity products at Atos.

Atos is a global leader in cybersecurity with over 6000 security experts, a worldwide network of Security Operations Centers and a full range of cybersecurity products holding the highest certifications available on the market: https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security-products

About KOMSA

KOMSA is one of Europe's leading ICT distributors and service providers. The Group posted sales of approximately €1.1 billion in the 2019/20 financial year and employs a workforce of 1,300. KOMSA has exceptional access to over 250 international manufacturers and 20,000 retail partners. Its product range encompasses more than 30,000 items. KOMSA's services activity focuses on managed services for mobile devices for large retail groups and the automotive and chemical businesses. KOMSA's state-of-the-art logistics have won numerous accolades, most recently the European Logistics Award.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

