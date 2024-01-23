Atos: new contract with Jülich research center

Atos reports that its Eviden business line has won a contract from the Jülich Research Center in Germany to build the modular data center that will house the EuroHPC JUPITER supercomputer, Europe's first exascale system.



This contract follows Eviden's recent selection as leader of the consortium to build the JUPITER system in October 2023, a mark of renewed confidence on the part of the Jülich Research Center.



Eviden will assemble around 50 pre-built, interchangeable modules - including 20 IT containers, 15 power supply containers and 10 logistics containers - over 2,300m² to form a complete, turnkey data center.



'With this modular solution, the customer will benefit from greater flexibility and agility over the long term, with greater ease of upgrading or replacing individual modules, independently of the rest of the system', it explains.



