PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Atos' business unit dealing with IT systems for nuclear plants must not fall into the hands of a foreign investor amid current restructuring efforts, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Le Maire told Europe 1 radio that he would "make sure" the unit will be under the supervision of the French state without detailing how a potential solution for the business unit could look like.

The French government last month signed a letter of intent to acquire assets deemed to have strategic importance including Atos' Advanced Computing, Mission-Critical Systems and Cyber Products. The nuclear IT unit was not part of this buyout offer. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)