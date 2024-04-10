PARIS (Reuters) - Struggling IT firm Atos is open to 'any solution' which would allow to financially rescue the group while preserving France's national security interests, Chairman Jean-Pierre Mustier said on Wednesday, adding the government could decide to acquire a minority stake.

Mustier told senators in a parliamentary hearing the group has safeguard mechanisms in place to ensure the government's control of strategic assets like super-calculators and cybersecurity services used by the military and nuclear plants.

But to reinforce the state's position after its current financial restructuring, the government could decide to acquire a minority stake in cybersecurity unit BDS "just as it did with other companies", Mustier said, citing defense groups Thales and Airbus.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)