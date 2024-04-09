Atos: parameters for refinancing framework

Atos announces the parameters of its refinancing framework, including 600 million euros of liquidity required to finance its business over the period 2024-25, to be received in the form of debt and/or equity.



They also include 300 million euros in new revolving credit lines and 300 million in additional bank guarantee lines, a BB credit rating profile target by 2026, and a five-year extension of residual debt maturities.



Existing stakeholders and third-party investors can submit financing proposals including the contribution of new funds by April 26. Atos aims to reach a refinancing agreement with financial creditors by July.



This framework is based on a new business plan, with the assumptions of sales rising from around €9.9 billion in 2024 to around €11.4 billion in 2027, and an operating margin increasing from around 4% to around 10% over this period.



