Atos: parameters for refinancing framework
They also include 300 million euros in new revolving credit lines and 300 million in additional bank guarantee lines, a BB credit rating profile target by 2026, and a five-year extension of residual debt maturities.
Existing stakeholders and third-party investors can submit financing proposals including the contribution of new funds by April 26. Atos aims to reach a refinancing agreement with financial creditors by July.
This framework is based on a new business plan, with the assumptions of sales rising from around €9.9 billion in 2024 to around €11.4 billion in 2027, and an operating margin increasing from around 4% to around 10% over this period.
