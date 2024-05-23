Atos participates in NATO cyber defense exercise

May 23, 2024 at 08:28 am EDT Share

Atos reports that four of its Eviden cybersecurity experts based in Poland and two in Romania participated in the largest international cyber defense exercise, 'Locked Shields 2024', organized by NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence.



Eviden's Polish representatives contributed to the Poland-Finland team that took second place in the exercise, which took place from April 22 to 26 and brought together almost 4,000 military and civilian cyber defense professionals.



Locked Shields is a platform that enables countries to exchange best practices, innovate strategies and collectively improve their cyber incident response capabilities", says the IT services group.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.