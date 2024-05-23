Atos participates in NATO cyber defense exercise
Eviden's Polish representatives contributed to the Poland-Finland team that took second place in the exercise, which took place from April 22 to 26 and brought together almost 4,000 military and civilian cyber defense professionals.
Locked Shields is a platform that enables countries to exchange best practices, innovate strategies and collectively improve their cyber incident response capabilities", says the IT services group.
