PARIS (Reuters) -Debt-laden Atos has picked the offer of its anchor investor David Layani to restructure its debt, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Monday.

Without citing sources, the daily newspaper said the administrative council had chosen the consortium formed by One Point, the company owned by French businessman Layani, and casting aside a second offer by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

Once a flagship technology company included in the French bluechip CAC-40 share index, Atos grew quickly through acquisitions but later made strategic mistakes against a backdrop of unstable governance, sending its shares down by more than 90% over the last three years.

A mediator has been vested in to help find new money and restructure the group's 4.8 billion euro ($5.17 billion) debt.

