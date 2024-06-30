PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - French technology company Atos (ATOS.PA) reached an agreement in principle with its creditors overnight to restructure its debt, French business newspaper Les Echos said on Sunday.

Atos announced last Wednesday that a consortium led by investor David Layani's Onepoint had withdrawn from discussions on its restructuring.

"Abandoned by David Layani, creditors and banks ended up finding, alone, this Sunday, an agreement in principle on financial restructuring," said Les Echos.

According to the financial daily, only one bank - Deutsche Bank - had not yet given the green light as of Sunday morning, but said it was a matter of hours before it did. (Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)