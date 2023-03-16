Press Release

Atos recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP for 4th year running

Paris, March 16, 2023 - Atos has been recognized for the fourth year in a row on the CDP’s prestigious Supplier Engagement Rating Leaderboard and has thus been recognized by CDP for its work to engage suppliers to reduce emissions, lower environmental risks and jointly tackle climate change. Only the top 8% of companies who disclosed information for the full climate questionnaire achieved a place on the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.

The CDP Supplier Engagement assessment complements the CDP results published in December 2022, in which Atos secured a place on CDP’s A List for tackling climate change. CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency.

Atos Procurement’s objective is to have as much of its spend as possible with sustainable and green suppliers, and therefore aims to work with suppliers that are assessed by EcoVadis. In 2022, 70% of total Atos Group spend was covered by such suppliers. Atos is also using an internal maturity assessment to understand suppliers’ maturity from a decarbonization perspective. For those suppliers that have no sufficient carbon reduction program in place, Atos works to support them on their decarbonization journey. Atos suppliers can demonstrate their commitment to fight climate change by signing a dedicated contract clause with Atos, from which they commit to start measuring and reporting their emissions and commit to a globally recognized climate change related target. Atos also collects actual emissions data from its suppliers to calculate its own scope 3 emissions.

Additionally, Atos itself, has received an EcoVadis Platinum Award for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), thereby confirming its position in the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in its Industry (Computer programming, consultancy and related activities). EcoVadis evaluates across four categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Atos has achieved excellent results in all four categories, particularly in Environment.

Atos’ commitment is also reinforced by its client DLAs (Decarbonization Level Agreements). For those clients for which it provides digital infrastructure services (such as cloud or digital workplace), Atos commits to carbon reductions that are measurable and auditable by third parties. If Atos does not deliver the agreed emissions reductions, it offsets the remaining emissions with verified carbon credits.

