  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AtoS SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:09 2022-12-13 am EST
9.704 EUR   +1.32%
12/12Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E875795
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atos recognized with ‘A' score for transparency and action on climate change for the 10th consecutive year

12/13/2022 | 10:31am EST
Press Release

Atos recognized with ‘A’ score for transparency and action on climate change for the 10th consecutive year

Paris, (France) December 13, 2022 – Atos today announces that it has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and action on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual ‘A List’, based on the Group’s last climate reporting.

Based on data reported through CDP’s 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, Atos is one of a small number of companies that achieved an ‘A’ - out of more than 15,000 companies scored. This is also the 10th consecutive year that Atos has been on the CDP Leadership Band.

Atos was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the company through CDP’s 2022 climate change questionnaire.

Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President, Atos comments “Atos has been ahead of the game in terms of decarbonization and is proud to be recognized for the 10th consecutive year on CDP’s Climate A list. This is a real achievement and yet another testimony to our commitment to continue to reduce our carbon emissions across our whole value chain to help tackle the major environmental challenges that we face today. We grant utmost importance to ensuring transparency to all our stakeholders about our commitment, our progress, and our actions in terms of decarbonization.

Maxfield Weiss, Executive Director, CDP Europe said: “CDP saw nearly 20,000 companies disclose environmental data this year, including 70% of European companies by market value. COP27 showed the need for transformational change is more critical than ever if we are to limit warming to 1.5 °C. I’m therefore delighted that European companies make up nearly half of all A List companies around the world. We must cut emissions by half and eliminate deforestation by 2030, alongside achieving water security on the same timescale – there is no route to 1.5°C without nature.

With the EU’s ground-breaking new reporting regulation, the CSRD, now agreed, CDP A List companies are showing they are ahead of the game – taking clear action to reduce emissions and to address environmental impacts throughout their value chains. This is the type of environmental transparency and action we need economy-wide to prevent ecological collapse’’

Atos received a ‘AAA’ rating (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Rating assessment 2022, was rewarded a Platinum Award from EcoVadis, achieved a Prime status in the ESG assessment carried out by ISS in 2022, scored among the top 1% of the IT Services industry in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and has been a member of the S&P Dow Jones World and Europe Indices for the last 8 years in a row.

To find out more about Atos’ CSR program. 

***

CDP Methodology
CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2022, over 680 investors with over US$130 trillion in assets and 280 major purchasers with US$6.4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. A record-breaking 18,700 companies responded.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provided insufficient information are scored an F.

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 |

@laurajanefau

Attachment


All news about ATOS SE
12/12Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E875795
PU
12/09Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E875575
PU
12/08Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E875391
PU
12/07Atos : Document AMF CP. 2022E875174
PU
12/07Atos to Automate Carbon Footprint Calculation for Venator
MT
12/07Venator Materials Teams Up With Atos to Measure Carbon Footprint of Products
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ATOS SE
Financials
Sales 2022 11 175 M 11 765 M 11 765 M
Net income 2022 -496 M -522 M -522 M
Net Debt 2022 1 790 M 1 884 M 1 884 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,37x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 1 053 M 1 109 M 1 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,58 €
Average target price 10,22 €
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-74.38%1 109
ACCENTURE PLC-29.48%184 198
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.09%145 428
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.63%134 905
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.31%109 693
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.04%78 402