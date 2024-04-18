Atos: renewed membership in the AWS MSP program
The AWS MSP Partner Program validates the certification of AWS partners (APN Consulting Partners) qualified to deliver end-to-end solutions covering the entire lifecycle of their customers' projects.
AWS MSPs help companies to meet their business challenges and support their various projects, by providing expertise, consulting and cloud migration services.
