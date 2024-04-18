Atos: renewed membership in the AWS MSP program

April 18, 2024 at 09:46 am EDT Share

Atos announces the renewal of its membership in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Program as a Managed Service Provider (MSP), following a validation process that included a multi-day, on-site audit conducted by an independent third-party auditor.



The AWS MSP Partner Program validates the certification of AWS partners (APN Consulting Partners) qualified to deliver end-to-end solutions covering the entire lifecycle of their customers' projects.



AWS MSPs help companies to meet their business challenges and support their various projects, by providing expertise, consulting and cloud migration services.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.