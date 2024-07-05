Atos said on Friday it had secured a short-term interim financing program, agreed between the IT services specialist and its creditors as part of a deal confirmed last month.

"These additional tranches of 225 million euros and 350 million euros of revolving credit facilities are conditional on an amendment to the facilities previously provided by a group of bondholders, which is expected to be signed shortly," the group said in a statement.

It also claims to have obtained a waiver from the banks for the 1.5 billion euro term loan.

Atos, in dire financial straits, also announced that the "lock-up" agreement with the creditors supporting the restructuring plan should be concluded during the week of July 8, for implementation from the week of July 22.

(Written by Pauline Foret, edited by Augustin Turpin)