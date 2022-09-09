Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AtoS SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:10 2022-09-09 am EDT
9.230 EUR   +4.89%
10:42aAtos shareholder calls for chairman to resign as share price on 30-year low
RE
09:50aATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E860385
PU
09:50aATOS : Document AMF CP. 2022E860368
PU
Atos shareholder calls for chairman to resign as share price on 30-year low

09/09/2022 | 10:42am EDT
Eurosatory international defence and security exhibition in Villepinte

PARIS (Reuters) - A minority shareholder in struggling French IT consulting company Atos called on Friday for the chairman of the company to resign as its shares traded near 30-year lows amid scepticism about its restructuring plan.

"Our main request is that the chairman steps down and that the board members which have been there the longest are replaced with new members who are well recognised in the IT industry", Cyril Charlot, founding partner at Paris-based Sycomore Asset Management, told Reuters.

Sycomore Asset Management owns between 0.5% and 1 % of Atos. Atos did not have an immediate comment on Sycomore's call for Chairman Bertrand Meunier to resign.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 040 M 11 005 M 11 005 M
Net income 2022 -432 M -430 M -430 M
Net Debt 2022 1 755 M 1 749 M 1 749 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,31x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 975 M 972 M 972 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 112 180
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,80 €
Average target price 13,09 €
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nourdine Bihmane Group Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Sénéchault Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATOS SE-76.46%972
ACCENTURE PLC-30.54%182 148
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.21%145 479
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.88%100 530
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.82%77 654
SNOWFLAKE INC.-47.02%57 415