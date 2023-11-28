Atos: strategic partnership between Eviden and AWS

Atos has announced a new strategic partnership agreement between its Eviden business line and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate their customers' co-creation of secure and sustainable AI-based industry solutions in the AWS marketplace.



This agreement aims to provide a multi-faceted program to help customers quickly access critical expertise for cloud and AI transformation projects and increase their time-to-value.



Through this strategic partnership, data-driven solutions will be created to address specific business challenges in key sectors such as financial services, automotive, energy, life sciences or the public sector.



