Krakow, Poland – July 11, 2023 - Atos today announces that it successfully delivered data-driven digital services for the European Games 2023, which took place between June 21 and July 2, 2023 in Kraków and the regions of Malopolska and Silesia in Poland. Atos, a longstanding supporter of the Olympic Movement, and the European Olympic Committees (EOC), the governing body for Europe’s National Olympic Committees, partnered to improve fan and athlete engagement.

For the third edition of the European Games, Atos served as the IT integrator, responsible for securely capturing, processing and distributing data for all sports events. A team of more than 400 Atos experts in Poland, supported by 25 experts in Madrid, delivered the technology, which included:

The t icketing platform, from ticket sales to access control

platform, from ticket sales to access control The core games management systems, such as the official website, volunteer portal and solutions for the media (including the commentator information system and media extranet)

Venue services, such as timing, scoring and automated streaming for 14 sports, which produced 1,100 hours of video in 33 different feeds without any onsite staff

Live results and schedules, distributed on all channels

All these services were integrated into a data-driven digital platform, a comprehensive, one-stop solution designed to meet the needs of athletes, spectators and volunteers. Overall, 40,000 sport fans used the platform to seamlessly buy tickets, view results or watch video content, on mobile or desktop. The mobile app was downloaded by nearly 12,000 users on Android and iOS.

Another goal of the EOC and Atos was to enhance the experience of the nearly 7,000 athletes competing in Poland. A dedicated section of the platform allowed athletes, National Olympic Committees and member federations to easily share customized video clips of their performance on their social media channels. Over the course of the event, more than 725 video highlights were produced and distributed daily by the Atos team, reaching an audience of around 30 million viewers. Other innovations allowed athletes to download their own NFT diplomas and medals secured by blockchain technology from the mobile application. Participants at the competition venues were also able to experience an immersive virtual reality (VR) version of the European Games.

Hasan Arat, Chair of the Coordination Commission for the European Games 2023, declared: “Atos has a unique expertise in digital services for sports and major events. We are proud of the innovations we have implemented together to enhancethe experience and the engagement of athletes and visitors at the European Games 2023, contributing to the great success of the event.’’

Nacho Moros, Chief Operations Officer, Major Events, Atos, said: “The EOC were keen to boost innovation and engagement for these European Games. We are proud to have worked with them on new solutions and new features that will inspire the whole Olympic Movement. We are looking forward to 2027 to keep improving the technology behind the European Games.”

Atos is the official Digital Technology Partner for the 2023 and 2027 editions of the European Games. Thanks to its Major Events division, Atos is the only international information technology services company with more than 30 years of experience and knowledge in sporting events.

