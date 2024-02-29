Atos: three appointments to the Board of Directors
Founder and Chairman of Onepoint, David Layani has led Onepoint's growth in France and abroad since 2002, and brings to Atos his vision and expertise of the tech industry and digital transformation.
The Board also approved the appointment of Mandy Metten as a director representing employees and a member of the Remuneration Committee. She has been a non-voting member of the Board since January 2, 2024.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction