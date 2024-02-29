Atos: three appointments to the Board of Directors

Atos announces the appointment of three new directors, including the co-option of David Layani and Helen Lee Bouygues as directors representing the reference shareholder Onepoint, which holds 11.4% of the IT services group.



Founder and Chairman of Onepoint, David Layani has led Onepoint's growth in France and abroad since 2002, and brings to Atos his vision and expertise of the tech industry and digital transformation.



The Board also approved the appointment of Mandy Metten as a director representing employees and a member of the Remuneration Committee. She has been a non-voting member of the Board since January 2, 2024.



