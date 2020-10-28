Log in
Euronext Paris  >  AtoS SE    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/28 03:48:06 am
62.13 EUR   -0.78%
Atos : to Challenge Verdict in Syntel-TriZetto Case

10/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Atos SE said Wednesday that it would challenge a U.S. District Court jury verdict that found Syntel Inc. liable for misappropriation of trade secrets and copyright infringement in a case against Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and its TriZetto healthcare subsidiary.

Atos acquired Syntel in 2018.

The French IT company said it "considers that the jury's verdict is not supported by the evidence presented during the trial or the applicable law [...] and considers the amount of damages grossly out of proportion to the acts complained of."

The jury has specified an amount of damages due to Cognizant and TriZetto of about $855 million, the company said. Atos contends that the maximum amount of damages legally available to TriZetto in this case is about $8.5 million.

Atos company said it has already filed a motion challenging the validity of TriZetto's claims and will seek to file a further motion to overturn the verdict.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0322ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATOS SE -0.76% 62.62 Real-time Quote.-15.74%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION 0.94% 73.39 Delayed Quote.18.33%
