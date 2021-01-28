Atos : to Support Development of SAP's New Software Offering

Log in
By Mauro Orru

Atos SE said Thursday that it is partnering with German software company SAP SE to help it develop Rise With SAP, a new subscription service for businesses to migrate their information-technology systems to the cloud and digitize their operations.

The French IT company said it would support SAP through its Atos OneCloud initiative to accelerate clients' migration to the cloud.

SAP is seeking to move away from software-license sales to subscription-based cloud services, a goal reinforced by the coronavirus pandemic as companies ramped up their use of online services to support remote work.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-21 0509ET

Financials
Sales 2020 11 243 M 13 591 M 13 591 M
Net income 2020 503 M 609 M 609 M
Net Debt 2020 142 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 6 941 M 8 396 M 8 390 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 106 980
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart ATOS SE
Duration : Period :
AtoS SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATOS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 88,50 €
Last Close Price 64,38 €
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Élie Girard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Uwe Stelter Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATOS SE-13.91%8 396
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES13.91%165 184
ACCENTURE PLC-5.78%156 086
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.71%109 128
INFOSYS LIMITED3.60%75 596
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.62%71 042
