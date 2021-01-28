Atos : to Support Development of SAP's New Software Offering

By Mauro Orru



Atos SE said Thursday that it is partnering with German software company SAP SE to help it develop Rise With SAP, a new subscription service for businesses to migrate their information-technology systems to the cloud and digitize their operations.

The French IT company said it would support SAP through its Atos OneCloud initiative to accelerate clients' migration to the cloud.

SAP is seeking to move away from software-license sales to subscription-based cloud services, a goal reinforced by the coronavirus pandemic as companies ramped up their use of online services to support remote work.

