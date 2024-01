Jan 3 (Reuters) - French IT company Atos said on Wednesday it would open a due diligence phase of talks with Airbus in regards to the sale of its BDS unit.

Airbus' indicative offer price relating to the entire BDS perimeter is in the range of 1.5 billion euros to 1.8 billion euros ($1.64 billion -$1.97 billion), Atos said. ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)